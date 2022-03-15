News Archives
Dharmic Sabha urges respect for festival of Phagwah
The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha has urged that the festival be enjoyed in its pristine form
The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha has urged that the festival be enjoyed in its pristine form

THE Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha has expressed joy for the return of the Phagwah celebration after a two-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and has asked for persons to show respect for the spirituality behind the celebration.

“We strongly urge promoters and event managers to desist from associating Phagwah and Holi, the usage of the names and the elements of the festival, with events that are alien in nature to the festival, which has both spiritual and social dimensions,” the Dharmic Sabha said in a statement on Monday.

“Events which promote alcohol, non-vegetarian foods, vulgarity and lewdness have no place in Phagwah celebrations,” the body added, noting: “Linking such events to Phagwah constitutes gross disrespect and desecration of this lovely festival which encourages unity, love, equality and fraternity.”

The Hindu religious body reiterated its call for respect and urged that the “festival [be] enjoyed in its pristine form whereby all Guyanese, including families, can enjoy the beauty of Phagwah unencumbered by any act that will desecrate the significance of the festival.”

“While we are sure that Guyanese are thrilled to, once again, engage in Phagwah-playing, we remind you to be safe and pay heed to the COVID-19 guidelines,” the body also said.

Staff Reporter

