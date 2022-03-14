News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Face masks encouraged but not mandatory, says new COVID guidelines
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Guyanese manoeuvring through the capital city of Georgetown wearing gloves and face masks as they take precautions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (Delano Williams Photos)
Guyanese manoeuvring through the capital city of Georgetown wearing gloves and face masks as they take precautions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (Delano Williams Photos)

SIGNED by President Dr Irfaan Ali and Dr Narine Singh, Chairman of the Central Board of Health, a new set of COVID-19 guidelines were approved on March 14 which says face masks are not mandatory but are encouraged if the person is in public.

“Wearing a face mask is not mandatory but in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, persons are encouraged to wear a face mask when the person is in public,” the newly gazetted order said.

Additionally, the Order says that employers and operators of a business shall ensure, as the case may be, that handwashing stations and sanitising equipment are included at the entrances of the establishment, that all work stations and business equipment are sanitised and that employees, customers and visitors wear their marks.

On Sunday last, President Ali was quoted in the media saying some COVID-19 guidelines would be lifted in the new week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.