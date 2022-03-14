Face masks encouraged but not mandatory, says new COVID guidelines

SIGNED by President Dr Irfaan Ali and Dr Narine Singh, Chairman of the Central Board of Health, a new set of COVID-19 guidelines were approved on March 14 which says face masks are not mandatory but are encouraged if the person is in public.

“Wearing a face mask is not mandatory but in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, persons are encouraged to wear a face mask when the person is in public,” the newly gazetted order said.

Additionally, the Order says that employers and operators of a business shall ensure, as the case may be, that handwashing stations and sanitising equipment are included at the entrances of the establishment, that all work stations and business equipment are sanitised and that employees, customers and visitors wear their marks.

On Sunday last, President Ali was quoted in the media saying some COVID-19 guidelines would be lifted in the new week.