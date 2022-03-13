Inaugural Shameer Baksh Memorial 50-Over set for tomorrow

THE Albion Community Centre will come alive today with top teams Albion and Blairmont Blazers set to clash in the inaugural Shameer Baksh Memorial 50-Over cricket match.

The game, which will bowl off at 09:30hrs, is in memory of the father of Shabeer Baksh, proprietor of Big B’s – Baksh Restaurant.

The game will feature several top players, including Devendra Bishoo, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Jonathan Foo and Anthony Bramble.

Blairmont Cricket Club (Blazers): Javed Karim, Kevon Jawahir, Kevin Sinclair, Seon Glasgow, Neil Persaud, Chris Harry, Nigel Deodat, Satyah France, Waqar Hassan, Farouk Suban, Suresh Dhani, Altav Balman, Razam Koobir and Arun Jaikaran.

Albion: Gudakesh Motie, Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Foo, Anthony Bramble, Kandasammy Surujnarine, Sharaz Ramcharran, Adrian Sukhwa, Ramesh Kassinath, Kelvin Umroa, Gaurav Ramesh, Joshua Harrichan, Dimitri Cameron, Beshan Surujnarine, Jeetendra Autar and Devendra Latchman.