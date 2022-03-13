ECCB/Navin/Hanson 50-Over tournament launched

THE East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) recently launched the Navin/Hanson 50-over competition at the LBI Cricket Facility.

The launch was attended by several of the clubs who are scheduled to participate in the tournament which will commence shortly.

The highly anticipated tournament will feature 12 competitive teams .Players include Rajendra Chandrika, Zaheer Mohamed, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Chanderpaul Ramraj, Ramnarine Chature, Robin Williams, Krishna Deosarran and Aaron Beharry among others.

The secretary of ECCB, Mr Davteerth Anandjit, thanked Navin/Hanson for its contribution towards the development of cricket on the East Coast of Demerara and Guyana as a whole.

He posited that the promotion of cricket needs corporate sponsors like Navin/Hanson, so that cricket can be effectively administered for the identification and growth of players as well as for advancement of the game as a professional activity.

Mr Anandjit wished sponsor Navin/Hanson continued and sustained productivity, indicating that the ECCB trusts that the success of the business will inspire others.

The preliminary rounds will be played on a round-robin format, with the top two teams of each zone qualifying for the semi-finals’ knock-out stage. All matches are scheduled to start at 10:00hrs. The participating teams are as follows:

Zone A: Lusignan Sports Club, Enterprise Busta Sports Club, Fairfield Sports Club, Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club, Strathavon Sports Club and Industry Sports Club.

Zone B: Buxton Carl Hoper Cricket Club, LBI Community Centre Cricket Club, Better Hope Sports Club, Golden Grove Sports Club, Ogle Sports Club and Mahaica Sports Club.