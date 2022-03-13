Pele Football Club to host AGM/Elections on March 21

THE Pele Football Club wishes to give notice that it will host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Election of Office-Bearers on March 21, 2022, at the Pavilion of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) in Queenstown.

Topping the list of agenda items would be the election of office-bearers for the next two years. There would also be the Secretary’s and Treasurer’s Reports.

The positions to be contested are president, first vice-president, second vice-president, third vice-president, treasurer and secretary.

The Club urges all of its members to attend the AGM as it looks to fashion a positive way forward.