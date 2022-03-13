Mural Logistics Agency Inc. Precision small-bore shoot …

… Richards, Dayaram and Gupta take top honours

AN array of local marksmen and women returned to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) ranges in Georgetown last weekend for the Mural Logistics Agency Inc. Precision handgun shoot.

And after a keen day of intense action, It was Gordon Richards who took first place in two categories, the Seniors .22 Precision class and the Seniors 9mm Precision class.

Richards also the small-bore captain of the Guyana National Rifle Association (NRA) which sanctioned the event proclaimed the event a success.

In the Juniors .22 division, Satya Dayaram claimed top spot while in the Juniors 9mm Precision, it was Michael Gupta who reigned supreme.

Full results are below:

Seniors .22 Precision maximum pts 250

Gordon Richards 236 pts 5 bulls – 1st

Harold Hopkinson 231 pts 6 bulls – 2nd

Surujbali Persaud 225 pts 6 bulls – 3rd

Seniors 9mm Precision maximum pts 250

Gordon Richards 230 pts 4 bulls – 1st

Joshua Ramlakhan 222 pts 4 bulls – 2nd

Roberto Tewari 214 pts 2 bulls – 3rd

Juniors.22 Precision maximum pts 250

Satya Dayaram 225 pts 5 bulls – 1st

Royland Fraser 188 pts 2 bulls – 2nd

Kesley Andrews 183 pts 3 bulls – 3rd

Juniors 9mm Precision maximum pts 250

Michael Gupta 165 pts 1 bull – 1st

Yonelle De Abreu 157 pts 1 bull – 2nd

Royland Fraser 155 pts 2 bulls – 3rd