News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Mural Logistics Agency Inc. Precision small-bore shoot …
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Winners

… Richards, Dayaram and Gupta take top honours

AN array of local marksmen and women returned to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) ranges in Georgetown last weekend for the Mural Logistics Agency Inc. Precision handgun shoot.
And after a keen day of intense action, It was Gordon Richards who took first place in two categories, the Seniors .22 Precision class and the Seniors 9mm Precision class.

Richards also the small-bore captain of the Guyana National Rifle Association (NRA) which sanctioned the event proclaimed the event a success.
In the Juniors .22 division, Satya Dayaram claimed top spot while in the Juniors 9mm Precision, it was Michael Gupta who reigned supreme.

Full results are below:
Seniors .22 Precision maximum pts 250
Gordon Richards 236 pts 5 bulls – 1st
Harold Hopkinson 231 pts 6 bulls – 2nd
Surujbali Persaud 225 pts 6 bulls – 3rd
Seniors 9mm Precision maximum pts 250
Gordon Richards 230 pts 4 bulls – 1st
Joshua Ramlakhan 222 pts 4 bulls – 2nd
Roberto Tewari 214 pts 2 bulls – 3rd
Juniors.22 Precision maximum pts 250
Satya Dayaram 225 pts 5 bulls – 1st
Royland Fraser 188 pts 2 bulls – 2nd
Kesley Andrews 183 pts 3 bulls – 3rd
Juniors 9mm Precision maximum pts 250
Michael Gupta 165 pts 1 bull – 1st
Yonelle De Abreu 157 pts 1 bull – 2nd
Royland Fraser 155 pts 2 bulls – 3rd

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.