12 teams to clash in GCA-Ramchand Auto Spares/Survival Group/Trophy Stall U-19 50-over tourney

… Survival Group to award Tournament MVP

TWO years after the local sports fraternity’s activities were forced to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) on Friday evening launched its first U-19 50-Over tournament since 2019.

Local companies, Ramchand Auto Spares, Survival Group of Companies and Trophy Stall, have thrown their invaluable support behind the tournament which began yesterday.

Speaking at the launch which was held at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), GCA president Neil Barry expressed gratitude to the sponsors for coming on board despite all that is going on in the world.

“It is heartening to see our local companies throwing their weight behind the GCA, especially in sponsoring this tournament at the Under-19 level, which is an important stage of our young cricketers’ development. Without these types of tournaments, we cannot produce the talent to improve Guyana’s cricket and ultimately take West Indies back to where they ought to be,” Barry posited.

Meanwhile, Mr Ramchand Ragbeer of Ramchand Auto Spares noted that his company is pleased to be on board and is looking forward to some exciting cricket in the coming weeks.

Speaking on behalf of Survival Group of Companies, Mr. Mark De Freitas stated that it was an honour for the Survival Group to be accepted as a sponsor of the GCA’s tournament.

De Freitas pointed out; “It is our company’s first time being involved in the sponsorship of cricket, but it most definitely won’t be the last time. To the participants we wish you all the best and may the best team win”.

In addition to sponsorship of the tournament, Survival Group of Companies, through its Travel Agency, has put up a Most Valuable Player (MVP) incentive in the form of a trip for two to Kaieteur Falls.

The competition will see over 170 youths from in and around Georgetown (registered with Georgetown clubs under the GCA) showcase their skillsets over the coming weeks. Twelve teams will compete for top honours within two zones with the top two from each zone securing a berth in the semi-finals.

The twelve teams are Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), GNIC, Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO), Queen’s College (QC), Everest Cricket Club (ECC), Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC), Transport Cricket Club, 4R Lions, Bel Air RUBiS, Agricola and Georgetown XI.

Zone A comprises GNIC, GCC, 4R Lions, GT XI, DCC and Malteenoes while Zone B will pit MYO, Transport, Bel Air RUBiS, Agricola, QC and Everest against each other.

The competition got underway yesterday with two matches; 4R Lions took on GCC at the latter’s home ground while QC hosted Agricola. Matches will be played at venues in Georgetown.