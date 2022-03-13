Lady Jags coach eyes success against Nicaragua on April 8

… makes resounding call for home support

WITH the Lady Jags eyeing a victory against Nicaragua on April 8, head coach Dr Ivan Joseph has lauded his team’s commitment so far, during the CONCACAF zone’s FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Guyana will put their unblemished Group F record on the line against the Central Americans at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora, and Dr Joseph believes that his charges are equipped with all the tools needed that will see them walking away with three points.

The Lady Jags opened their campaign with a 4-0 win over Dominica at home, followed by a 7-0 victory away to Turks and Caicos.

However, Dr Joseph believes their two up-coming matches will be the team’s toughest matches.

“In my time with the National team, we’ve never beaten Trinidad and Tobago. Nicaragua are a very technical team. They gave Trinidad a run for their money. A very skilled team, they put 19 goals against the Turks, while we were only able to manage seven,” Dr Joseph said.

With Trinidad and Tobago going through a transition under new head coach, Kenwyn Jones, Dr Joseph said he’s still mindful of being over-confident, pointing out that the women from the Twin Island Republic are a formidable opposition, regardless of their line-up.

“I can tell you that I’ve watched the Trinidad/Nicaragua game…so we know, let’s say that their left-back is exceptional. We know that in the centre of the park, they’re athletic. We know that Sasha James, with her speed can create her own goal.

“So, I know enough of their tendencies to say that we will treat that team with the utmost respect. They are rebuilding, but that coach is very well organised,” the Lady Jags coach said.

Dr Joseph is currently benefiting from having one of his most blended roster in recent times, with several players who would have helped the Lady Jags create history when they featured in the 2010 Gold Cup and 2016 Olympic Qualifier tournament.

He pointed out that seeing the likes of Kayla De Souza and Mariam El Masri sharing the pitch with Annalisa Vincent and other up-coming stars of the programme adds value to the team’s line-up and puts him in a good position as coach.

“You didn’t see Mariam play in the opening game because we’re giving those youths an opportunity. But Mariam is poised on the ball; she brings a silent leadership to the team. She makes people feel like they matter, and they belong. There’s just a sense that when she’s on the field, the team wants to play for her and to play with her,” Dr Joseph said.

Meanwhile, Dr Joseph is calling on Guyanese to turn up in their numbers on April 8 to be the 12th man for Lady Jags in a must-win game against Nicaragua.

“Come out and support us. We want women and young girls to see the highest level of football being played, a game that’s exciting. Football is not only for boys; it’s not only for men, not only for rich millionaires. You’ve got a team that has doctors, lawyers, engineers, people who sell fruits and water on the streets, people who are just trying to get ahead and are making a name for themselves. And you can tell them their sacrifices are worth it by showing up and cheering them on,” the Women’s team head coach urged.

Only one team will advance from the group stage of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship Qualifiers and make it to the July 4 – 18 tournament in Mexico.