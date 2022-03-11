Man gets six years’ jail for killing boy during ‘wedding house’ brawl

FIVE years after 13-year-old Daveanand Sanichar was fatally chopped to his head with a cutlass, and another teen injured during a ‘wedding house’ brawl, the accused, Kevin Sahoy, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for the crime on Thursday.

Sahoy’s sentencing was handed down by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court.

Last month, Sahoy appeared at the High Court for murder but he opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

He confessed that he unlawfully killed Sanichar on August 14, 2016 at Plantain Walk Access Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Sahoy also admitted that he wounded another teen, James Lall, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Sahoy was represented by attorney-at-law Everton Singh-Lammy, while prosecutor Cicelia Corbin is on record for the State.

During the sentencing hearing on Thursday, Singh-Lammy made his plea of mitigation in favour of his client.

He told the court that his client was only 20 years old when he committed the crime. He also told the court that his client was not the aggressor.

While delivering her sentencing remarks, the judge considered Sahoy’s plea and the fact that a young life was lost.

She also considered that Sanichar and Lall were the aggressors and confronted Sahoy with a cutlass on the day in question.

In the end, the judge imposed a six-year sentence for manslaughter and a three-year sentence for wounding Lall.

She ordered that the sentences run concurrently and that the prison authorities deduct the time Sahoy spent on remand from his sentence.

He was jointly charged with co-accused Raymond Wong for the crime. Wong is currently on remand awaiting the commencement of his High Court trial.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that, on the day in question, Sanichar, who was at a function in the village, had an altercation with some men over his aunt.

He reportedly left the function and returned with his friend Lall, 19. They were both armed with cutlasses and continued the argument.

Reports are that Sahoy, one of the persons with whom he had the argument, took the cutlass away from the teen and dealt him a chop to his head.

It is alleged that, while the teen was on the ground, he was severely beaten by Wong.