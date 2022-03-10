$237M concrete-making factory for Little Diamond

COGNISANT of the continuous growth of Guyana’s construction industry, locally owned business, S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc., will soon begin construction of a $237 million Concrete Batching Plant at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

At the factory, which will be located on 1.98 acres of land, pre-stressed and pre-cast concrete will be produced.

Pre-cast concrete is a construction product produced by casting concrete in a reusable mold or “form” which is then cured in a controlled environment, transported to the construction site, and lifted into place. On the other hand, pre-stressed concrete is compressed during production.

This major investment which is being solely funded by developer Suresh Jagmohan, is projected to have an annual turnover of $300 million.

According to a project summary submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the multimillion-dollar investment will provide jobs for 20-25 for persons who are technical to highly skilled, semi-skilled and labourers. Some of the jobs include machine operators, drivers, delivery clerks and clerk of works. Jobs in management and finance will also be available.

Additionally, at least two qualified civil engineers will be employed to deal with mix design, interpretations of drawings, pre-stressed components, quality control, and concrete batching.

It is envisioned that the factory will be sustained for at least 15-20 years or for as long as possible, given the enormous capital investment.

The two-storey steel frame and concrete building will be located at the northern side of the land parcel and will be approximately 205 feet wide and 60 feet long.

This investment is timely, given that the construction industry did very well in 2021. For the first half of that year, the large number of public and private infrastructural projects, as well as the countrywide rehabilitation works, saw the industry recording an increase of 25.5 per cent.

It was widely reported that from the housing sector to the agriculture sector, there has been mobilisation of resources from both private and public sector stakeholders, who are laying the foundation to capitalise on whatever growth the industry experiences.

Private projects, as reported, range from the construction of hotels and apartment complexes to shopping complexes and office buildings.

In the public sector, aside from the construction of several low-income and young professional houses, there were upgrades to highways, main roads, and miscellaneous roads countrywide. This was supplemented by the commencement of construction of new roads.

In addition to providing improved road facilities, the ongoing works have also added to the creation of thousands of jobs, bringing the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led administration closer to delivering on its promise to create at least 50,000 jobs within the next five years.