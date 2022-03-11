‘Banana’ found guilty of killing Regent Multiplex owner

KURT ‘Banana’ Erskine was found guilty of manslaughter, on Thursday, by a 12-member jury, for his involvement in the 2015 robbery and fatal shooting of the owner of the Regent Multiplex Mall, Ganesh ‘Boyo’ Ramlall.

After a two-hour deliberation whether Erskine was guilty of murder, the jury returned with a verdict that confirmed he was liable for the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Erskine’s case was tried before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court.

The now-convicted man will return to Court on March 28. A probation report will be read to the Court on that day, after which Erskine will be sentenced.

The accused man denied that, on July 5, 2015, he murdered Ramlall during a robbery act at La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Special prosecutors Konyo Sandiford and Narissa Leander presented the State’s case. The accused is represented by attorney-at-law, Lyndon Amsterdam.

Erskine’s co-accused, Fezeel Bacchus, has been released from prison because of the time already served, after taking a plea for the lesser count of manslaughter.

On February 28, 2022, Bacchus was sentenced to six and a half years for his role in the fatal shooting. However, he was released from prison the following day due to him being on remand since July 2015.

Bacchus testified on behalf of the state in Erskine’s trial.

According to reports, the businessman had just returned home and proceeded to use the outside bathroom when he was confronted by four men who shot him about his body and relieved him of his licensed firearm, jewellery and wallet.

It was also reported that after Ramlall saw the gunmen approaching him, he raised an alarm and called out to his relatives to secure the house.

The bandits successfully escaped. Ramlall was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Days later, police arrested Bacchus who confessed to being the getaway driver.