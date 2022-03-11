Cox gets 17 years jail for death of school boy outside Covent Garden Nursery

SHANNON Cox, 24, was, on Thursday, sentenced to serve 17 years for his role in the 2017 fatal stabbing of 16-Year-Old Brian Charles Yearwood outside the Covent Garden Nursery School, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Last month, Cox was arraigned before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court.

Cox pleaded guilty to the capital offence, which stated that on April 29, 2017, in the County of Demerara, he murdered Yearwood.

The state was represented by prosecutor Lisa Cave, while Cox was represented by attorney-at-law Madan Kissoon.

During his sentencing hearing on Thursday, Cox’s probation report was read in court by a probation officer.

In his probation report, the court learned that Cox is the father of a five-year-old girl, who was born one month before his involvement in this matter.

However, it was said that the relationship between Cox and the child’s mother ended after his conviction.

Cox described his incarceration as challenging. He said that to cope with these challenges, he spends time reading books from the prison’s library.

Additionally, in his report, Cox told the probation officer that he has benefitted from a certified six week ‘Anger Management’ programme.

Further, he stated that as a result of his eagerness for rehabilitation, he has requested to be a participant in various training programmes which will be offered at the prison.

The personnel at the Camp Street Prison related that immediately after Cox’s admission to the facility, he was indisciplined. They, however, recorded that with time his behaviour has improved significantly.

According to the probation officer, Cox’s brother and other relatives believe that he is innocent and that his association with the wrong company on that day in question may have led to his current arraignment before the court.

In his probation report, Cox maintained that he is innocent and “although he is not a perfect person, he is not a murderer.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, Beverley Yearwood, during her interview for the report, said that her deceased son was a peaceful, disciplined, and well-mannered individual, who was also well-behaved in school; since she never received any adverse reports from his school.

She divulged that for the last four years, her family finds it difficult to cope with her son’s death.

The grieving mother said that since the trial commenced it has awakened the memories of the crime which prematurely ended her son’s life and as such, the pain and hurt have resurfaced.

The victim’s father, Charles Yearwood, was also interviewed by the probation officer.

According to the probation officer, Charles Yearwood said he has been questioning himself as to why his son was taken away in such a dreadful manner, and although it has been five years since the incident, his son is continuously in his thoughts.

Though he confessed he is not pleased with the Court’s ruling thus far, he would like whoever is responsible for his son’s death to face the consequences.

The father also said that he hopes that Cox has learned a lesson and he would like him to make better choices in future.

In his plea of mitigation, Cox’s lawyer asked the court to consider that his client is remorseful and can be rehabilitated.

State prosecutor Cave, in her address to the Court, asked the judge to consider that a weapon was used to inflict five fatal wounds onto the teenager. She also said that Cox showed no remorse for his action.

She also asked the judge to send a strong message to like-minded individuals that such acts cannot be tolerated.

In sentencing, Justice Morris-Ramlall said she considered the nature of the offence and the circumstances of the case. The judge also said that the teen lost his life in an incident that was “senseless” and “unprovoked.”

Madam Justice considered that Cox is a young offender and had a previous good record and is currently on a “road to self-development” while behind bars.

However, the judge maintained that Cox did not express remorse for his actions.

After considering the aforementioned, Cox was sentenced to 17 years imprisonment. The judge further ordered that the prison authorities deduct the time Cox spent on remand from his sentence.

Cox was one of two persons tried in this matter. His co-accused, Andy Daniel Peters, was freed of the charge by Justice Morris-Ramlall last month after Peters’ lawyer, Latchmi Rahamat, successfully argued Cave lacked sufficient evidence to convict him.

According to previous reports, Yearwood, who was a resident of Grove, EBD, was involved in a heated argument with two persons outside of the Covent Garden Nursery School where a concert was being held. That argument led to Yearwood’s demise.

He was rushed to the nearby Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was declared dead.