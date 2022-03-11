COVID-19 squeezes differently-abled community

THE Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) has reported that a survey of 1,500 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Guyana found that COVID-19 has significantly reduced the quality of life of persons in this community.

According to a release, it was found that 75 per cent of respondents had limited access to healthcare due to the pandemic, while 47.5 per cent were completely unable to access health services during the lockdown.

In addition, the majority of respondents were of the view that their disabilities resulted in a greater chance of them contracting coronavirus.

“Another key finding of the study was that the pandemic greatly reduced the independence of respondents. The majority indicated that both their mobility and financial independence had diminished, which in turn resulted in a notable sense of disempowerment. This is especially important given that most respondents considered themselves to be relatively independent prior to the pandemic with support from relatives, friends, and benevolent members of society, the release said.

GCOPD noted that, in the area of education, the PWDs that were enrolled in an educational institution prior to the pandemic had some difficulty transitioning to virtual learning.

The few PWDs that were employed, prior to the pandemic and participated in the survey, did not experience any difficulty with their employers and none loss their job as a result of the pandemic, the organisation said.

“Another area that was drastically impacted was the social lives of PWDs. 93 per cent of respondents enjoyed relatively healthy social lives prior to the pandemic, which were halted due to the imposed restrictions and lockdowns. Although many believed that they had coped well with the restrictions, 63 per cent reported psychological and emotional distress.

“It is well documented that all Guyanese have been impacted as a result of the pandemic; however, PWDs have been more severely affected due to their vulnerable status and social location prior to the pandemic. The data gathered reflects the need for more inclusive disaster and crisis response policies,” the release said.

GCOPD said, too, that it remains committed to working with relevant stakeholders to ensure that persons with disabilities are represented in all spheres of society.

The study conducted from November 1 to December 4, 2021 was made possible with funding from the US Embassy in Guyana.

GCOPD is the umbrella body that represents the majority of Disable People Organisations (DPOs) from across Guyana, working in the areas of advocacy and capacity building. The DPOs represent all types of disabilities.