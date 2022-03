A fire of unknown origin, on Monday night, gutted a building next to CARICOM Auto Sales at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara. The building housed the office of marriage officer, J. Mohammed, who is also a Justice of Peace and Commissioner of oaths and affidavits.

Firefighters were successful in preventing the blaze from spreading to the nearby business premises of CARICOM Auto Sales and B.M Soat auto spares.

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, visited the scene.