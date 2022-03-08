Guyana scores impressive ‘above global average’ rating

–for its wealth of female politicians and legislators

GENDER disparity in leadership positions continues to be a key struggle for women, even as they continue to break barriers and overcome hurdles in the fight for gender equality.

And this is no different in the twin fields of politics and legislature, judging from the latest global statistics on the issue, as, according to the United Nations (UN), at the current rate of progress, gender parity in national legislative bodies across the world is not expected to be achieved before 2063. And, get this! Just a paltry 21 per cent of government ministers, and an equally paltry 25 per cent of all national parliamentarians are women!

But the good news, however, is that things are beginning to look up somewhat, as word is that Guyana is “among very few countries in the world” that stand above the global average for participation of women in national legislative bodies, with a whopping 28 per cent of its Members of Cabinet, and another 35.4 per cent of its Parliamentarians being women.

Again, Guyana is also one of “only a few countries in the world” to have ever had a female head of state, which occurred when Mrs. Janet Jagan assumed the presidency back in 1995, and governed until she demitted office in 1997.

FAR FROM LEVEL

“The playing field is quite a way from being level, but progress is being made,” said Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag,

who, herself, has been involved in politics since she joined the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) back in 2020, and is now one of seven female Cabinet members. To its credit, Guyana has female ministers of government in several crucial developmental portfolios, among them the Ministries of Education, Public Service, Tourism and Commerce, Human Services and Social Security, Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Amerindian Affairs, and Housing and Water.

Minister Parag believes that society still, erroneously, perceives men to be the better policy or decision makers, but was quick to point out that this perception stems from a misplaced lack of confidence in women’s abilities to make sound decisions.

“Women’s participation in policymaking at a government level is crucial for many reasons. First and foremost, their participation is fundamental to democratic governance, and takes us a step further in achieving gender parity,” the mother of one said.

And, despite women being what she regards as, “the backbone of our society,” she does not believe that they are being given the due recognition they deserve, which is all the more why she believes that celebrations such as International Women’s Day, which is being celebrated today, is necessary.

A proud parliamentarian, Minister Parag is glad she decided to take up the mantle and be among the few women in Guyana who decided to take up politics, and be involved in governance, thereby filling a much- needed void not just here in Guyana but the world over as well, and is encouraging other women to do likewise.

SPEAKS TO INCLUSIVITY

“To me, it represents inclusiveness, as well as women empowerment,” she said, adding: “It gives hope to women across Guyana that, as a woman, they can be on a level playing field as their male counterparts and as leaders. It is especially important to me, because I am in a position to make a difference that can essentially benefit society as a whole, as well as women in particular.”

Fellow Cabinet member, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues equally believes that women’s involvement in politics is important, as they bring a different perspective to policymaking.

The way she sees it, “Without being prejudiced to men, I think women suffer less egotistical issues; we tend to be more willing to negotiate and listen, and it helps in policymaking, because we listen; we consider. And, a lot of times, women govern with their hearts; and that makes for better policies, because there’s that human touch.”

Minister Rodrigues got involved in politics in 2016, but even before she found her niche in politics, she was breaking barriers and setting standards as an entrepreneur who ran her own construction business. As a contractor, she was operating in an arena dominated by men, but was never one to back down from a challenge.

“Construction is a non-traditional sector for women. And, having to be the boss in a company that had mostly male employees, and having to lead them, I believe, made me a better female leader. And, in many cases, I am more decisive,” Minister Rodrigues said.

She recalled that when she entered politics, she first served on the executive committee for the Campbellville PPP/C group as its secretary for three years, before becoming the Chairperson. Soon after that, she said, the party was finally elected into office in August 2020, which saw her being appointed a minister by President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Women’s involvement in politics is one bipartisan issue that both of Guyana’s two main political parties agree on as being an important aspect of governance.

Over on the Opposition benches, Geeta Chandan-Edmond is also proud to be a part of policymaking at the highest level, and is among the 13 women that make up the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition.

DOING HER BIT

A former magistrate, and a lawyer by profession, Chandan-Edmond has been doing her own part to ensure women are well represented in a major way in Guyana’s politics. She was recently appointed the General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), the largest party in the APNU+AFC coalition.

Chandan-Edmond believes that gender biases, culture barriers, patriarchal structures, hardened attitudes that are rooted in culture, lack of education, and lack of family and societal support are some of the leading barriers that women still have to fight against in getting more involved in politics.

She also stressed her belief that it is of absolute importance that women be involved in politics, as they are in a good position to understand, and feel what people go through in their everyday existence, and bring a level of empathy to the equation.

“Women are at the front lines of everyday survival: They are the managers of resources in homes; they are the ones who bear the brunt of economic pressures, therefore, once they ascend to positions of leadership, they often bring empathy to their offices. This empathy enables them to formulate policy with a deep sense of understanding of what the people face,” Chandan-Edmond said.

For fellow APNU+AFC parliamentarian, 34- year-old Juretha Fernandes, women’s involvement in politics and policymaking is also vital to providing a direct pathway for decisions to be made; decisions that will directly benefit women.

“Women empowerment and gender equality can only be achieved when women play an active role,” the young politician said, adding: “I believe that it is necessary for women to have a voice in all quarters of society, and most definitely at the political level.”

In closing, she said: “I view International Women’s Day as an essential step in acknowledging that the enormous contributions of women in the world need to be celebrated; it provides for society to show appreciation for the hard work and accomplishments of women, while raising voices towards empowerment and equality.”