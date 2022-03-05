Elderly man found dead on roadway

THE body of a man who appeared to be in his 60s was found lying motionless on the Meten-meer-Zorg Public Road, West Coast Demerara, on Wednesday last, police have confirmed.

Police in Region Three reported that, on March 2, 2022, about 16:40 hrs, they received a call from a person unknown, who saw the body.

Upon responding to the report, police said ranks observed the man and took him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead.

Police said no marks of violence were seen on his body and he was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting identification and a post mortem examination as investigations continue.