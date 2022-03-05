Abram Zuil, Queenstown nursery schools commissioned

THE Essequibo Coast now has two spanking new Nursery schools to better serve the children of Region Two. On Thursday, Education Minister, Priya Manickchand, commissioned the new Abram Zuil Nursery School and the Queenstown Nursery School.

Headteacher of the Queenstown Nursery School, Thelsa John, said the day will be recorded in the school’s history and continuously celebrated by everyone who has an interest in the school.

Minister Manickchand, during her remarks, said the Government was committed to creating a world-class education system as was often spoken about by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

However, she noted that constructing new schools was not the only aspect of the improved sector that was coming. She said that a large part of it was ensuring the system had 100 per cent trained teachers in the classrooms.

And that was being pursued at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) by providing training online. She noted that that route had increased the college’s intake from 535 in previous years to almost 3,000.

According to Minister Manickchand, years from now when other countries will not have the needed number of trained teachers because of closures due to COVID-19, Guyana will not be affected. She also noted that persons who join the teaching profession will be required to either be trained or expected to begin training shortly after.

Moreover, the Education Minister said that the education system will be supported even further with the expansion of the School Feeding Programme in the region. That will also be complemented with the Government’s Because We Care cash grant and school supply voucher which collectively values $30,000 this year. She said that the distribution of that grant is expected to begin in June to be distributed to each school child in the public and private school system.

In addition to those measures, primary school pupils will be provided with the textbooks they require for school. Minister Manickchand urged parents to play an active role in their children’s development so that they can supersede their parents and contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth.

Assistant Chief Education Officer (Nursery), Devendre Persaud, applauded the Regional Administration and the Department of Education for their great work to improve the quality of education in the region. He said that nursery education was paramount in the development of a rounded child. “It encourages critical thinking, positive dispositions to learning and it prepares children for the outside world on the journey to adulthood,” the ACEO noted.

He said that with the construction of schools across Guyana, every child can have access to education regardless of social class, gender, and ethnicity or if they have Special Education Needs. (DPI)