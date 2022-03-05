Man chopped to death in Baramita, shop owner arrested

A SHOP-OWNER at Barama Line, Baramita, North West District (NWD), Region One, was taken into police custody following the discovery of the lifeless body of a man on Thursday in front of his shop.

Police said that the identity of the dead man has not been confirmed. The man’s body which bore several deep wounds to the left sides of the face and head, was found by a known male of the area.

According to Police Headquarters, on Thursday about 07:00hrs, a report was made at the Baramita Police Station and ranks immediately visited the location, picked up the man and rushed him to the Baramita Health Centre where he was examined by the medex who pronounced him dead on arrival.

The body was thereafter escorted to the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary where it is awaiting an autopsy as investigations continue.