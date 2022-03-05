Guyana now in ‘golden era’

— following events of March 2, 2020

MINISTER of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, said Guyana was able to rebuild its image on the regional and international stage, despite the political turmoil the country endured following the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Recalling the events on Thursday, Minister Teixeira said Guyana is now in its ‘golden era’ two years after the country endured the months-long distress.

She said during and after that period, with the support from regional and international bodies, Guyana was able to build meaningful relationships. The country was also able to reclaim its place as an equal and leading member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

“I really do believe that this is the golden era of our country, the golden period where we can do things and make it right. That is why the whole platform of ‘One Guyana’ is so important to try to bring us all together in looking at how we go forward,” Minister Teixeira stated during a television interview.

Guyana went to the polls on March 2, 2020. The months following the elections saw intense legal battles between the PPP/C and the then APNU+AFC Government, over the true winner of the polls, although the results from the Guyana Elections Commission showed the PPP/C had won.

Minister Teixeira said the events that followed those elections must not be forgotten. She described the events as similar to that of 1953, where people were fighting for their right to vote.

“The significance of all these events teach us as a people that we must remember and guard these things so as not to repeat history.”

She said the prevention of a repeat of the 2020 events is multi-layered and not merely about law. It is for this reason that GECOM had to rebuild confidence in the Guyanese people.

The elections body last year terminated the services of its Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Roxanne Myers and Returning Officer for District Four, Clairmont Mingo, who were all accused of undermining the elections.

Minister Teixeira said the government made draft amendments to the Representation of the People’s Act, which were made available for public examination and recommendations.

She pointed out that while a number of non-governmental organisations, political parties, the diaspora and GECOM made recommendations, not a single comment was made by the APNU+AFC Coalition. (DPI)