News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
ExxonMobil Guyana replants mangroves at Ogle foreshore
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Seedlings being planted
Seedlings being planted

EXXONMOBIL Guyana has replanted the mangrove vegetation cleared at the Ogle foreshore, East Coast Demerara for the landing of its fibre-optic cable which will service its offshore facilities.

According a release, the exercise was overseen by officials from the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) as part of regulatory approvals the company received to clear a 240 square-metre area. The replanting exercise is part of an environment mitigation plan developed for the project.

A seedling being planted

The exercise, ExxonMobil noted, entailed the removal of mangroves plants and cordgrass. A section of rip rap boulders within the approved zone also had to be removed to facilitate the cable connection. The boulders were also replaced.

“ExxonMobil Guyana is committed to conducting its business in a manner that is compatible with the balanced environmental and economic needs of communities where we operate. Working with the relevant regulators to mitigate environmental impacts is an integral part of that commitment,” said the company’s Projects Environmental and Regulatory Manager, Erik DeMicco.

The corridor that was cleared and subsequently repopulated with seedlings

ExxonMobil Guyana also used the opportunity to remove some 1.4 tonnes of trash from a 100-metre stretch along the seawall. The trash was transported to the landfill facility at Haags Bosch, East Bank Demerara.

Meanwhile, the mangrove vegetation cleared was chipped and the possibility of recycling and using the material explored instead of disposing it, the company said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.