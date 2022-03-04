News Archives
Digicel gives customers free calls, texts from their home country to Ukraine
DIGICEL

IN a show of solidarity for the people of Ukraine and their loved ones and supporters around the world, Digicel is giving customers across the Caribbean and Central America the ability to call and text from their home country to the Ukraine for free from today.

“We know how important it is to be able to stay connected with friends and loved ones – no more so than at a time like this. We encourage everyone to reach out to their people in the Ukraine to let them know they’re not alone and that the world is with them,” Digicel Group CEO, Oliver Coughlan said.

As a Digital Operator, Digicel is in the business of delivering powerful digital experiences 1440 minutes of each day to customers – that’s every minute, all day, every day, a release from the company said.

Through its world-class LTE and fibre networks, together with its suite of eight apps spanning sports (SportsMax), music (D’Music), news (Loop), local radio and podcasts (GoLoud), TV streaming (PlayGo), enhanced messaging and marketplaces (BiP), cloud storage (Billo) and self-care (MyDigicel app), Digicel is among the foremost players in the telecoms industry.

