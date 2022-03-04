Digicel gives customers free calls, texts from their home country to Ukraine

IN a show of solidarity for the people of Ukraine and their loved ones and supporters around the world, Digicel is giving customers across the Caribbean and Central America the ability to call and text from their home country to the Ukraine for free from today.

“We know how important it is to be able to stay connected with friends and loved ones – no more so than at a time like this. We encourage everyone to reach out to their people in the Ukraine to let them know they’re not alone and that the world is with them,” Digicel Group CEO, Oliver Coughlan said.

