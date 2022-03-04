News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Bahadur turns self in, released on $200,000 station bail
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Amrita Bahadur
Amrita Bahadur

ONE day after a wanted bulletin was issued for her arrest, Amrita Bahadur turned herself over to the police, on Thursday, while in the company of her attorney, Bernard DaSilva.

Bahadur was wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in connection to allegedly obtaining money by false pretence which occurred in Georgetown between June 2021 and February 2022.

The woman, who resides at Garnett Street, Georgetown, turned herself over to police at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters at Eve Leary.

Bahadur was released on $200,000 station bail with an added condition that she report to the police station once weekly. This is an active investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.