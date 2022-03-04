Bahadur turns self in, released on $200,000 station bail

ONE day after a wanted bulletin was issued for her arrest, Amrita Bahadur turned herself over to the police, on Thursday, while in the company of her attorney, Bernard DaSilva.

Bahadur was wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in connection to allegedly obtaining money by false pretence which occurred in Georgetown between June 2021 and February 2022.

The woman, who resides at Garnett Street, Georgetown, turned herself over to police at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters at Eve Leary.

Bahadur was released on $200,000 station bail with an added condition that she report to the police station once weekly. This is an active investigation.