Greater attention to be paid to agriculture in Region Three

REGION Three is geared towards creating opportunities in the areas of agriculture, tourism, housing, industrial and commercial development in line with government’s vision for the enhancement of the region as private sector companies step up to focus on agriculture.

With the recent pronouncements by President Dr Irfaan Ali at the 33rd Inter-Sessional Meeting in Belize, it is clear that all applicable agricultural produce suitable for the region’s soil will be explored to enhance sustainable food security and farming, said head of the Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSi), Halim Khan.

The study done by President Ali and his team served to show the challenges faced by different countries in the region when it comes to food security, as well as the products each one could grow and supply, and a path towards sustainable food security.

Among the findings was that countries outside of CARICOM were the source for 98.8 per cent of poultry imports in the region in 2020 – a needless diversion of regional finance.

As such, Khan said the R3PSi will be meeting with local and international investors to formulate strategies to enhance the agriculture sector.

“As President Ali underscored, it is not necessary for CARICOM to import poultry, greens, corn and a host of other supplies from first world countries when the much-needed foreign currency can remain within the Caribbean region to enhance CARICOM countries.

“Private sector companies will have to step up as Guyana holds lead responsibility for agriculture, agricultural diversification, and food security in CARICOM, and is spearheading the regional body’s quest to reduce its US$5B food importation bill,” Khan said.

He also noted that Guyana does not have to make the same mistakes as other oil-producing countries, where they neglect their agriculture sector.