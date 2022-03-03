PPP/C steadfast in fulfilling manifesto promises

— marks second year since returning to office

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) says it is working tirelessly to fulfil its manifesto promises since returning to power two years ago, after a brazen attempt by elements of the APNU+AFC to tamper with the results of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The Coalition, which is dominated by the People’s National Congress (PNC), a party with a history of rigging elections in Guyana, was roundly condemned by the international community.

“Two years on, since the March 2nd, 2020 Regional and General Elections returned the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to office, through a free and fair democratic process, the party remains grateful and humbled by the overwhelming expression of confidence from the Guyanese electorate. The entire country is aware of the attempt by the APNU+AFC to rig the March 2nd, 2020 elections. It was only as a result of the intense struggle by the PPP/C and other forces, including other political parties, NGOs, international and regional observers, with the support of the international community, that democracy prevailed,” the PPP said in a statement.

It added: “Since taking up its mandate, the PPP/C has been working, tirelessly, to incrementally fulfill its manifesto promises, in the execution of a transformational agenda that will build a multidimensional economy and elevate the country onto a rapid development path and create opportunities for the empowerment of all Guyanese. The party embraces the government’s transformational agenda, its efforts to diversify the economy and reinvigorate the health, education and private sectors and support the vulnerable.”

These initiatives, the PPP/C said, are in keeping with its campaign slogan of “One Country, One People, One Future” and will undoubtedly lead to the realisation of its vision of an economically and socially empowered ‘One Guyana’.

The party, on the second anniversary since returning to office, thanked all Guyanese, more particularly its loyal members and supporters at home and abroad and those who fought during the five-month struggle to uphold democracy.

“We also thank those who are working now tirelessly in the government and elsewhere in our country to strengthen democracy and support our transformational agenda. All Guyanese are assured of the PPP/C Government’s unwavering commitment to upholding the sanctity of the Guyanese Constitution and the enshrined provisions of democratic processes for governance and rule of law. Guyanese are further assured, on this anniversary, that the government and the party will leave no stone unturned in the building of a free, equitable, prosperous, socially just, and globally competitive society,” the statement concluded.