News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Pregnant woman slashes rival in the face
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Devi Persaud
Devi Persaud

A businesswoman was slashed across the face with a sharp object by another woman who held a deep personal grudge against her.

Devi Persaud, 23, of Lot 195, Clifton Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice, was at the Rose Hall, Corentyne branch of Churches Chicken awaiting an order when the female, who is known to her, approached her from behind and slashed her in the face and made good her escape.

The cashier at Churches who saw the incident, gave Persaud a tissue to wipe her bleeding wound. Persaud subsequently visited the Port Mourant Hospital where she was treated and sent away.

The police were notified, and the pregnant 28-year-old suspect was arrested.

During questioning, the suspect denied committing the act, but confessed to pointing her fingers in the victim’s face because her husband left her to live with the victim.

Police are investigating the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.