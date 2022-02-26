‘One Guyana’ message resonates in New York, New Jersey

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips and members of the government have engaged in numerous meetings with the Guyanese diaspora in New York and New Jersey with the underlying theme of building a better Guyana for all.

The visiting delegation held a well-attended event, “An Evening of Celebrating our One Guyana,” on Wednesday in Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, New Jersey, while on Thursday they took part in several activities in Brooklyn, including walkabouts and a meet-and-greet at the God’s Battalion of Prayer Church in Linden Blvd.

On Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, the Honourable Nigel Dharamlall; Minister of the Public Service, Sonia Parag; Guyana’s Ambassador to the U.S., Samuel Hinds; Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues and members of the Guyana Consulate in New York, entertained questions about Guyana’s development path, including the ‘One Guyana’ vision by President Irfaan Ali and the government’s drive towards promoting harmony, togetherness and one progressive direction for all citizens.

Prime Minister Phillips and the two ministers briefed Guyanese on what is taking place and underscored the numerous development projects and programmes for the next five years.

During his address, the Prime Minister also appealed to the Guyanese diaspora to contribute to national development by offering their expertise and taking advantage of the many development opportunities.

Photo the payer session on Friday (DPI photographs)

In Brooklyn, on Thursday evening, Guyanese braved the inclement weather and withstood racial abuse and attempts at intimidation by a small group of opposition elements as they attended the meet-and-greet and discussions with the Prime Minister and his team at the God’s Battalion of Prayer Church.

During his address, the Prime Minister noted that despite their differences in opinion, the small group are Guyanese first and were welcomed to not only be part of the meeting, but to also benefit from the government’s development plans.

He told those gathered in the church that they should not be dissuaded from attending meetings that promote peace, harmony and togetherness and that the government will work extremely hard for the betterment of all Guyanese.

Along with announcing some of the exciting development projects and programmes that the government has in store for Guyana, the Prime Minister also pointed out the benefits of investing back home and the benefits of remigration, including the re-migrant housing programme.

Prime Minister Phillips again spoke about the importance of the ‘One Guyana’ vision in promoting unity and developing the lives of all Guyanese. The Prime Minister and his team also had a working breakfast with entrepreneurs in Richmond Hill before they took part in the Friday prayer session at the Masjid Ar-Rahman and visited Masjid Al-Abidin.

(DPI)