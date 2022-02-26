News Archives
Conflict in Eastern Europe could negatively impact global food security
IICA

— warns IICA Director-General

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Manuel Otero has expressed concern regarding the situation in Eastern Europe and warned of its potential negative consequences for global food security and trade in agricultural goods.

He recalled that the impact on world peace, and the widespread uncertainty it triggers, disrupts the regular operation of markets and compromises food supply, affecting food prices and key inputs required for food production.

In warning about these negative effects, Otero added that the escalation is occurring at a time when the world – and particularly Latin America and the Caribbean – is still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed millions of families into poverty and has jeopardised the future of children and youth, especially those who have been unable to attend school.

In light of this new scenario, the Director-General underscored IICA’s commitment to continue to ensure agricultural development and the well-being of rural communities in the Americas, as well as to increase the technical cooperation and assistance it provides to the countries – many of which are food importers – in an effort to address and mitigate the consequences of the conflict in the region.

(IICA)

