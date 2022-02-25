Guyana expresses grave concern over violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty

— says aggression against Ukraine is a threat to the region and countries everywhere

GUYANA’S government, on Thursday, issued a statement denouncing the recent military intervention against the sovereignty of Ukraine, and called for a return to diplomacy in the eastern European Bloc.

“Government of Guyana deplores the treat or use of force in the conduct of international relations and urges a peaceful resolution of the differences that currently exist, in consonance with the rule of intentional law and the provisions of the United Nations Charter,” the statement, conveyed through Guyana’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry, read.

Takuba Lodge said the threat against Ukraine “is a threat to the region and countries everywhere.

“The Government of Guyana supports the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General to bring a speedy resolution to the situation in Ukraine and cease the threat to international peace and security.”

“The current military action in Ukraine,” the statement continued, “is contrary to the principles of respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty and the non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state.”

The foreign ministry also endorsed statements issued by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on February 14, 2022 and February 24, 2022.

In a recent statement, CARICOM, through its Georgetown-based Secretariat, said: “[the bloc] strongly condemns the military attacks and invasion of Ukraine by The Russian Federation and calls for the immediate and complete withdrawal of the military presence and cessation of any further actions that may intensify the current perilous situation in that country.”

Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres addressed the media following a meeting on Wednesday evening of the UN Security Council.

He cited the UN Charter which mandates that member nations must refrain from threat or use of force against territorial integrity or political independence of other states.

“The use of force by one country against another is the repudiation of the principles that every country has committed to uphold, and this applies to the present military offences.

“It is wrong, it is against the Charter, it is unacceptable, but it is not irreversible,” Secretary-General Guterres said.