Denmark to deploy soldiers to Estonia in wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen holds a news conference on the situation in Ukraine, in Copenhagen, Denmark February 24, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark will increase its contributions to NATO forces by deploying around 200 soldiers to Estonia as well as two F-16 fighter jets to perform aerial policing in Poland’s air space, the government said on Thursday, as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The soldiers, which would take part in NATO’s operations in Estonia, would be deployed in the first half of March, the country’s chief of defence told journalists at a press briefing.

The decisions would need parliamentary approval, which the government will seek later on Thursday.

Denmark will also make preparations to be able to receive refugees from Ukraine as well as send humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

Denmark said earlier this month it would sharpen its military readiness including the deployment of two fighter jets to an island in the Baltic Sea and preparing a combat battalion of 700 to 800 soldiers able quickly to contribute to NATO’s operations.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alison Williams and Jonathan Oatis

Staff Reporter

