Guyanese students in Russia, Ukraine could be evacuated
Public Service Minister Sonia Parag
— government monitoring situation, says Minister Parag

MINISTER of the Public Service, Sonia Parag, has said that the government is actively monitoring the situation between Russia and Ukraine, to decide on a way forward as it pertains to Guyanese who may be in either of the two countries, or other neighbouring countries in the Eastern European block.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle via telephone on Thursday, Parag confirmed that there are Guyanese citizens, particularly scholarship students located in the Eastern European block, who may be affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, armed forces of the Russian Federation invaded the Republic of Ukraine, launching a military assault on its neighbour, hitting targets across the country and culminating months of predictions of the invasion.

The Government of Guyana swiftly released a statement condemning the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Russia and called for an immediate cessation of military action.

In another section of the media, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud is said to have confirmed that at least 11 Guyanese students are in Russia, noting that systems are in place to provide assistance to Guyanese, particularly students on scholarships who may need help.

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and dozens wounded after Russia attacked airports and military installations in Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.

