Massive developmental projects will transform Region Six

— Minister Mustapha reiterated at flag-raising ceremony

AGRICULTURE Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Tuesday evening, urged Berbicians to prepare for the massive economic transformation heading to the ancient county.

Minister Mustapha said the un-ending push by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali for a ‘One Guyana’ will see extraordinary developments in all 10 administrative regions.

He made the statements during his feature address at the flag-raising ceremony to usher in Guyana’s 52nd Republic anniversary, at State House, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

“As an agriculture region, you will have to up your game and, over the next few years, you will see massive projects in Region Six. We have already started to construct farm to market roads, where thousands of acres of land will be opened up to advance cultivation in Region Six,” Minister Mustapha underscored.

He said that government was working closely with neighbouring Suriname to bridge the Corentyne River, which will create new economic opportunities.

He stated that construction works to the ‘Hope like’ canal will commence this year, while the ongoing housing development projects within the district will be advanced.

Also, the administration plans to establish a brand-new hospital in Skeldon, Corentyne and enhance the other medical facilities in the region.

“I want to tell you the infrastructure in Region Six will change, millions of dollars will be spent for the improvement of roads, drainage and irrigation.

“Very recently we have discovered in Region Six also oil and that will boost the economy and will create thousands of jobs for people in and around the region, so you will see your regional economy will take off,” he added.

With the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) at the helm of the nation, Minister Mustapha said all the aspirations Guyanese yearned to achieve for decades were being realised.

“Today I am happy to say that, as a nation, we are successful, we are moving our country from once a highly poor indebted country to a middle-income country. And that’s a plus for us. Guyana has carved herself a national characteristic that distinguishes us from other countries,” he stressed. (DPI)