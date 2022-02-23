News Archives
Batches of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare recalled
THE Government Analyst Food and Drug Department has voluntarily recalled batches of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formula produced by Abbott Laboratories, Sturgis Michigan, USA.

A release said the department received an official communication from the manufacturer indicating that a proactive, voluntary recall has been initiated due to four consumer complaints in the United States related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who have consumed the infant formula manufactured in Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility.

“Although the local distributor has initiated this recall exercise, the department hereby advises persons who may be in possession of any of the recalled powdered infant formulas with the batch numbers listed below, to discontinue use immediately and where possible return to the point of purchase,” the release said.

