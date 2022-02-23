News Archives
Man charged for killing boy during ‘wedding house’ brawl pleads guilty
Kevin Sahoy and Daveanand Sanichar 
FIVE years after 13-year-old Daveanand Sanichar was fatally chopped to his head with a cutlass, and another person injured during a “wedding house” brawl, Kevin Sahoy, on Tuesday, stood before the Demerara High Court and confessed to the crime.

Sahoy was at the time appearing before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall for the capital offence of murder.

However, he opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter which read that, on August 14, 2016, at Plantain Walk Access Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD), he unlawfully killed Sanichar.

Sahoy also admitted that he wounded James Lall with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The matter was adjourned to March 10, 2022 for the presentation of a probation report, following which he will be sentenced.

Sahoy is being represented by attorney-at-law Everton Singh-Lammy, while prosecutor Cicelia Corbin is on record for the State.

He was jointly charged with co-accused Raymond Wong for the crime. Wong is currently on remand awaiting the commencement of his High Court trial.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that, on the day in question, Sanichar, who was at a function in the village, had an altercation with some men over his aunt. He reportedly left the function and returned with a cutlass, whereupon the argument continued.

Reports are that Sahoy, one of the persons with whom he had the argument, took the cutlass away from the teen and dealt him a chop to his head.

It is alleged that, while the teen was on the ground, he was severely beaten by Wong.

Staff Reporter

