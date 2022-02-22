Jackson freed of one child rape charge; Retrial for three others pending

Bishops’ High School teacher, Coen Jackson was found not guilty on Tuesday of one count of child rape by abusing a position of trust.

Jackson was on trial at the Sexual Offences Court of the Demerara High Court before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry.

The 12- member jury was unable to arrive at a unanimous decision for the other three counts of the similar offence. A retrial will be held for those three other counts.

He had denied the charges which read that on four occasions between February and May, 2011, he Coeengaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 by abusing a position of trust.

Due to its sensitive nature, the trial was heard in-camera.

