Investor to develop US$3M local fuel-bunkering operation

COGNISANT of the ongoing developments in Guyana’s oil and gas sector, a supplier of petroleum-based products and services, Trillium Energy Inc., plans to capitalise on the potential and existing opportunities by establishing a fuel-bunkering operation at Friendship, on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

“It is the intent of Trillium Energy Inc to supply petroleum-based products and services throughout various parts of Guyana, depending on market availability. We have an interest to provide special emphasis to the industries currently operating in the interior and intra-coastal areas of the country.

“We see the opportunity to provide value for money in the services and products we will render in our ever-growing oil and gas sector if given the opportunity,” the company said in a project summary seen by the Sunday Chronicle.

Trillium Energy Inc., through its parent company CARLAT Petroleum LLC, already has registered offices in the United States of America and Canada. And since 2003, the company has been operating and providing services throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Our company is offering to provide the same quality of service and products in Guyana’s market, to operate and to provide premium services and products to the people and industries in Guyana,” the company related.

In its initial stages, Trillium Energy Inc will be investing approximately US$3 million and create jobs for over 15 persons.

As it is now, there is no development or construction at the Friendship side, since the company is now setting up its bunkering operations in Guyana. Bunkering is defined as the supply of fuel for use by ships, including the logistics of loading and distributing the fuel among available shipboard tanks.

The plan is to have the site at Friendship fitted with the necessary infrastructure prior to the commencement of operations, in order to facilitate docking, transferring and access by the relevant authorities.

“As part of the leasing agreement, Trillium Energy Inc.’s wharf facility will provide all the necessary resources that will be required for efficient services by the company,” Trillium Energy said, adding: “Once the company is granted its licences to operate in Guyana’s waters, we envision growth in employment and economic activity.”

It went on to state: “We envision that our Trillium Energy Inc. will have an immediate effect on the companies in Guyana with the usage of our service.”

Considering, however, that there might be environmental impacts, the company has crafted a plan to reduce the chances of any eventuality. Broadly, its plan is to utilise technologies which are in keeping with the highest international environmental safeguards.

Trillium Energy’s operations will add to the ongoing developments on and offshore Guyana. Just Friday, it was reported that ExxonMobil started production at its second offshore oil development project on the Stabroek Block, Liza Phase Two, bringing the total production capacity to more than 340,000 barrels per day in only seven years since the country’s first discovery.

According to a release, production at the Liza Unity Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel is expected to reach its target of 220,000 barrels of oil later this year, as operations continue to be brought safely on stream.

This adds to the more than 120,000 barrels of oil per day at the Liza Destiny FPSO, which began production in December 2019 and is now delivering at better levels than its design capacity.

The Stabroek Block’s recoverable resource base is currently estimated at more than 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

The current resource has the potential to support up to 10 projects. ExxonMobil anticipates that four FPSOs with a capacity of more than 800,000 barrels per day will be in operation on the Stabroek Block by 2025.

Payara, the third project in the Stabroek Block, is expected to produce approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day, using the Prosperity FPSO vessel, which is currently under construction.

The field-development plan and application for environmental authorisation for the Yellowtail project, the fourth project in the block, have been submitted for government and regulatory approval.

Timely development of these additional projects and continued exploration success offshore, will enable the steady advancement of Guyanese capabilities and enhanced economic growth.