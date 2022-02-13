News Archives
11 new homeowners receive keys in Cummings Lodge housing development
Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal with new homeowner Indranie Lallchandra at Cummings Lodge (Ministry of Housing photo)
ELEVEN new homeowners, on Saturday, received the keys to their new houses as the Ministry of Housing expands the Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara Housing Development with another 100 houses available in the new month.

Each unit measures 20 feet by 30 feet (600 square feet). Approximately 190 homes are currently being built in the scheme and the remaining homes will be handed over shortly.

The two-bedroom, elevated houses were constructed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) and were sold at a cost of $7.5M each.

Travis Bowman receives the keys to his new home from Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal in the presence of Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and CH&PA CEO Sherwyn Greaves

At the simple but significant ceremony, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said the government and the ministry will ensure that there is a housing programme that responds to the needs of all levels of society.

“We are handing over 11 houses in the first phase and by the end of next month we will have over a 100 houses that will be handed over. Currently, 87 are completed physically but of course the paperwork has to be done,” he noted.

Further, Minister Croal thanked the support offered by the banking sector in ensuring that potential beneficiaries are assisted with the necessary prequalification exercise which expedites home ownership. Representatives from the banks were also present at the handing over ceremony.

Minister Croal noted that the Aubrey Barker road in South Ruimveldt will eventually be connected to the Cummings Lodge housing area which will lead to tremendous transformation.

An aerial view of the new houses in Cummings Lodge

“It is important to put in context the hard work that is being done by our staff to ensure that we can complete these projects in a timely manner,” he said.

According to the Housing Minister, another area in Cummings Lodge is currently being cleared to construct 140 three-bedroom flat houses during the year.

“This will be a very populated area with road networks, electricity infrastructure and water networks, then many will understand and appreciate how much transformation is happening in this area alone,” Minister Croal told beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, said that the area was neglected under the APNU+AFC administration because investments were not made for proper infrastructure, water distribution, electricity and other basic structure.

The interior of one of the new houses

“Within 18 months in office we were able to build roads in this area, bring electricity to the area, build the first foundation for the first home in this area, and, today, when you look around, you see dozens of houses standing.

“After 18 months in office, I am pleased to be a part of this ceremony to hand over the first 11 homes to the beneficiaries,” Minister Rodrigues said.

She noted that it was just a demonstration of the commitment by the government to bring affordable housing to the people of the country in keeping with the promises made.

“I know the people who are here made great sacrifices and were able to save their money and they visited the Ministry of Housing and expressed their interest and it has paid off; so I want to congratulate them for their patience and sacrifice and for them putting their confidence in our government,” Minister Rodrigues added.

All of the beneficiaries were elated at receiving their new homes, noting that it became a reality after they made great sacrifices over a long period of time.

Staff Reporter

