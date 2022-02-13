Increase in fish catch ‘paints’ bright future for Guyana

EARLIER this month, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, announced that the country’s 2021 overall fish production had increased by more than 10 per cent from 2020, and exports for the fisheries sector surpassed GUY$4 billion–a positive sign that should help ease concerns over the state of the industry.

Despite recent worries about reduced fishing opportunities, the sector has shown signs of renewed strength. And this trend is expected to continue as the Fisheries Department sets up additional regulatory and management plans to safeguard Guyana’s fishery future.

The government first noted declining fish production in the mid-2000s, reaching their lowest point in 2015. Since then, there has been a gradual recovery. In 2019, the Department received a tailored five-year management plan from the World Wildlife Fund to develop a thriving fishing sector while also promoting and implementing smart and sustainable fishing practices. These goals have become a national focus, especially as claims that the growing energy industry might have some impact on fishing have come front and center.

In late 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture announced that it hoped to double the country’s fish production by 2025 by implementing new aquaculture techniques that will increase catch levels. The government’s 2022 annual budget includes nearly GUY$750 million to support the fisheries and aquaculture sector, with GUY$200 million dedicated to introducing and developing marine cage fishing, which is expected to boost production of some types of seafood. Much of this will be drawn from the more than US$600 million in oil revenues the government received last year.

Minister Mustapha said those investments “are expected to raise aquaculture production by over 300 percent”, putting the government well on its way to meeting its 2025 goals. Further, the marine cage initiative is projected to guarantee fisherfolk earnings of up to GUY$8 million in profits annually. In addition to the marine cages and supporting more sustainable fishing equipment, the government is promoting the development of aquaponics as a climate-smart option for food production.

Increased fish production is a priority for the government but doing so in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way will be critically important. Measures like regulating the types of fishing gear used and carefully monitoring fishing stocks can help the industry survive long term.

Government policies enforcing closed seasons, well-designed quotas for vulnerable species, and the licensing of all fishing vessels will also be key to avoid overfishing issues that have plagued many developing countries. Coastal areas like mangroves also play an important role in nurturing fish and shrimp, so concerted efforts to ensure that new infrastructure and modernisation do not have negative impacts on these areas are critical.

A comprehensive assessment of Guyana’s fishery resources and the health of current species is also crucially important. Identifying vulnerable species and instituting strict quotas have played key roles in countries like Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. and have brought important species like cod back from the brink of collapse.

The experience of these countries also points to an important truth: it is fully possible to have both a large oil and gas sector and a thriving fishing industry. Extensive oil and gas development happens off the coast of all three countries, but each retains a major fishing industry and healthy fish populations through smart management. Guyana’s own energy development is unlikely to have much of an impact on most fish stocks, but monitoring is still crucial. Development is occurring in deepwater areas more than 150 kilometres offshore, while the majority of Guyana’s fisheries exist within just a few kilometres offshore in shallow waters.

Guyana’s growing energy industry could actually serve as an opportunity for fisheries, as more funding becomes available to be allocated to support aquaculture, active fisheries management, and new technology for local fishermen. Revenues could also help the Guyana Defence Force better ward off foreign fishing vessels that encroach on Guyanese waters or violate local fishing rules.

Other recent policies targeting the development of fisheries include the Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Strategy, the resuscitation of the National Fisherfolk Organisation, the development of a fishing vessel inspection programme and the training of sector officials who can further support local fisherfolk. These will all help create a more robust fishing industry for Guyanese that can continue to operate successfully alongside energy development.