Harpy Eagles ‘pumped and ready’ for Volcanoes showdown
Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Leon Johnson
THE Regional four-day Championship returns today in Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago, after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five-time champions Guyana Harpy Eagles face Windward Islands Volcanoes in their first game at the Queen’s Park Oval.

With over two months of preparation under their legs, captain Leon Johnson stated at a virtual pre-match briefing, they are “pumped and ready” to get back on the field and play first-class cricket.

Rain has been quite prevalent in the twin-island republic and in Johnson’s assessment of the conditions, the experienced skipper explained they are “very similar” to what they have known – a bit of grass, good for batting on days two and three and will spin deeper into the match.

As regards the balance and options available in the squad, the captain admitted “variety is missing” since the selectors went the route of selecting three left-arm spinners, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie and Antony Adams, and no outright off-spinner.

Guyana Harpy Eagles will start their four-day campaign today against Windward Islands Volcanoes at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

“It is missing, the variety, but over the last couple of years, we have done well with our two left-arm spinners. The left-arm spinners are the guys who would have performed well in the trials and it is only fair they have a go.”

He added, “We have three right-arm pacers as well but we don’t look at these things … if they are the best three spinners available to us, well so be it.”

From the opposing camp, new head coach, Barbadian Shirley Clarke, said they have opted to invest early into their young players and they will look to exploit the weakness of some of Eagles’ players who don’t have overwhelming first-class experience.

Meanwhile, defending champions, Barbados Pride, will face Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Kensington Oval, and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force host Jamaica Scorpions at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

All matches are scheduled to commence at 10:00hrs.

Guyana Harpy Eagles squad: Leon Johnson (captain), Keemo Paul (vice-captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Vishaul Singh, Akshaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble, Tevin Imlach, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Clinton Pestano, Shimron Hetmyer, Keon Joseph, Antony Adams.

Windward Islands Volcanoes: Kavem Hodge (captain), Keron Cottoy (vice-captain), Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Kimani Melius, Alick Athanaze, Ryan John, Larry Edward, Kenneth Dember, Shermon Lewis, Preston McSween, Teddy Bishop, Darel Cyrus, Josh Thomas, Ackeem Auguste.

Staff Reporter

