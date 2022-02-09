National volleyball player remains critical following car accident

POPULAR National volleyball player, Kristoff Shepperd, remains a patient of the Georgetown Public Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical condition, following an accident at Mandela Avenue on Monday evening.

According to reports, Shepperd was driving motor car PPP 6198 with occupants Olympian and National table tennis champion, Chelsea Edghill and Nakacia Lewis, when he collided with a sand truck GWW 3741.

The trio had just left an activity at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

A Guyana Police Force statement said the truck driver was proceeding north along the western carriageway of Nelson Mandela Avenue, while Shepperd was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of Homestretch Avenue.

The Police report, which was recounting the incident based on the truck driver’s statement, said upon approaching the intersection, Shepperd was negotiating a right turn onto the eastern carriageway of Mandela Avenue to proceed south and ended up into the path of the truck.

As a result, the front right-side portion of the truck collided with the right-side portion of Shepperd’s car.

Shepperd and the other two occupants were removed from the vehicle by the Emergency Medical Technicians, placed into an ambulance and taken to the GPH Accident and Emergency Unit, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

The driver of the truck, according to police reports, remains in custody and is assisting with the investigation.

Edghill and Lewis were discharged after being treated for minor injuries.