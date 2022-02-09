News Archives
Dottin nominated for ICC Player-of-the-Month
sports

(CMC) – West Indies Women opening batter Deandra Dottin has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player-of-the-Month for January.

The ICC yesterday identified her among the nominees in the women’s category, along with Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu and Heather Knight of England.

The ICC highlighted Dottin’s breath-taking batting performance in the ODI series against South Africa last month.

She scored 187 runs in two matches against the Proteas, including an unbeaten 150 at the Wanderers. Her innings consisted of 18 fours and four huge sixes.

Unfortunately, rain interrupted the match and no result could have been achieved, even though West Indies had reduced South Africa to 87-5.

Despite that, the ICC said, Dottin’s performance “lit up the series”.

The winner of the award is decided by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans. The academy holds a 90 per cent share of the vote, while fans registered with the ICC vote via the ICC website account for the remaining 10 per cent.

The winner will be announced next Monday.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
