News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Hosein hoping to prove himself in second ODI today
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Akeal Hosein
Akeal Hosein

(CMC) – West Indies all-rounder Akeal Hosein is hoping to prove himself as the total package as the Caribbean side heads into the second One-Day International (ODI) against India with a focus on playing better shots in an effort to level the three-match series.

The regional squad lost the opening match at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday by six wickets, after putting just 177 on the board – being bowled out in 43.5 overs.

And as they head into today’s game hoping to make a comeback, the 28-year-old Hosein. who broke into the West Indies cricket team last year. said he will demonstrate that he is a complete all-rounder.

“I think I’m 50-50 perfect proper batter, proper bowler,” he said during a virtual media interaction yesterday ahead of the second ODI.

“Over the last couple of years, I have played CPL (Caribbean Premier League), different formats and what not, and there is where you might find yourself flexed around in the order or may not be given an opportunity with bat, which is fine. But I definitely see myself as a total all-rounder and it’s just about working my way up the ladder, and hopefully, the world can see that I am a genuine all-rounder.”

Despite West Indies’ defeat in the opening match, Hosein said his teammates were going into their must-win game with a positive mindset and focused on making a strong comeback.

He said the game plan, regardless of what situation they found on the field, was to “just be positive and get ourselves in proper positions to play strong scoring shots”.

“That’s definitely something we are gonna stick with no matter the surface or condition. I think once we do those things we’ll be able to get through it,” Hosein said.

Meantime, questioned by journalists about the possibility of making it into the big-ticket Indian Premier League (IPL), the highest-ranked T20I bowler for West Indies said his focus was on the current series.

“These two games are very important for me because they will determine the series for us – if we win these two games we win the series. To speak about the IPL, I’m not really focused on that, I’m focused on the task at hand right now,” said Hosein who is playing in India for the first time.

However, noting that “the IPL is the best league around”, he added: “I think once I do the right things and perform well for my team, other doors will open so for me, definitely … the focus is now and trying to win these two games here and winning this ODI series.”

The third ODI will be played at the same venue on Friday.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.