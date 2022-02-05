Min. Todd defends foreign agenda against Walton-Desir criticisms

WITH a substantial $6 Billion allocation in 2022 for Guyana’s foreign ministry, subject Minister Hugh Todd said on Friday, this investment will catapult Guyana’s foreign policy initiatives and priorities.

The minister made his contribution to the debate on the Fiscal Appropriation Bill (2022), while also responding to criticisms against his leadership made, on Monday last in the National Assembly, by A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) parliamentarian, Amanza Walton-Desir.

Walton-Desir shadows Minister Todd for the political opposition.

Foreign Policy

Walton-Desir called into question the effectiveness of Guyana’s current foreign policy, compared to the country’s mandates in the international community under Presidents Forbes Burnham, Desmond Hoyte and Cheddi Jagan.

“They were clear, they were decisive, they were coherent, and they were rooted in incontrovertible principles,” she said in her contribution to the debate of the Fiscal Appropriations Bill 2022.

Walton-Desir questioned whether Guyana’s foreign policy has been re-imagined now that the country has become a petroleum-producing nation.

Responding to the criticism on foreign policy, the minister maintained the clarity in government’s foreign policy agenda.

“The preservation of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity; advancing bilateral relations; conducting economic diplomacy through the promotion of trade and investment; project a positive image of Guyana through sensitization and awareness of policies and programmes being undertaken by the government; fulfilment of bilateral and multilateral agreements; engaging our diaspora in national development efforts; and maintaining an active role in international affairs,” Mr Todd outlined, are all part of his ministry’s work in the international community.

Minister Todd said the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government is committed to protecting and defending democratic values, the rule of law, and ensuring international cooperation.

A whopping $3.7 Billion is allocated to foreign policy programmes, Minister Todd disclosed.

Diplomatic Corps

Setting her sights on Guyana’s current human resource capacity in its diplomatic missions, Walton-Desir questioned the recall of some foreign service officials from postings around the world, as she said that ministry has been “wantonly politicized.”

“This has resulted in a lack of leadership and confusion in a number of our diplomatic missions abroad,” she charged, while calling for investment in a professional foreign service.

For his part, Minister Todd said his government’s foreign policy agenda is advanced by “a cadre of trained diplomats and qualified staff at headquarters, as well as those stationed at embassies, high commissions, and consulates abroad.”

He said the 2022 allocation to his ministry gives valuable support for the implementation of the ministry’s policy guidelines “in a systematic manner regarding postings and cross-postings.”

Minister Todd plugged the $20 million allocation in this year’s budget for staffing of the Foreign Service Institute, as well as trainings in international trade policy and law, language, diplomatic training programmes, and other workshops.

Added to that, $130 million has been allocated in already-existing diplomatic missions which, Minister Todd said, will include the appointments of Heads of Missions in host capital cities around the world as Guyana continues to strengthen its presence.

Global Cooperation

Guyana enjoys a closer bond now with the international community than ever before, according to the foreign affairs minister.

Taking a direct jab at Walton-Desir’s comments on Monday about the strength of Guyana’s foreign policy under the People’s National Congress (PNC) from 1964-1992, Minister Todd retorted that this period was also when Guyana’s economy was destroyed.

“Imagine, Mr Speaker, they had no national policies that they could have advanced at the international level, and there they were spending more money on a foreign policy agenda that was no good than providing education and health for the people,” he said, calling it “disastrous”.

On strengthening bilateral relations with global partners, Minister Todd said $110 million is allocated to preserve relationships with close allies as well as expanding interactions with non-traditional partners.

Minister Todd said closer relations with Suriname has been a priority since his government’s returning to office, which has culminated into an agreement to bridge the Corentyne River linking Guyana and Suriname.

He said this will provide additional opportunities for trade and business.

Stronger relations with Brazil is also touted as a priority as the Minister said, Guyana will strengthen ties with frontier nations.

Bilateral cooperation agreements will be explored in education, technical and scientific cooperation, security and defence, petroleum, investment, and air service, according to Minister Todd.

Border Controversy

Turning to one area where both sides have found agreement, Walton-Desir denounced Venezuela’s claim to Guyana’s territory in the Essequibo region.

“We reaffirm that the border claim by Venezuela is opportunistic, it is mischievous, it is without merit, and we are confident that Guyana will be vindicated.”

Adding his voice to the border controversy, Minister Todd said that with the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, that it has jurisdiction to hear the matter between the two countries, Guyana is working to make its submissions by March 8.

The foreign minister said the budgetary allocation is sufficient for his ministry as Guyana will continue to be a responsible member of the international community.

“While we are committed to expanding and further enhancing Guyana’s bilateral partnerships with critically important partner states, the government also believes that regional integration, both in the Caribbean and Latin-America, must be a vital component of a comprehensive, strategic foreign policy agenda,” Dr Todd said.