Budget 2022 creates ‘linkages’ among social classes of Guyana

MINISTER of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, during the final day of the national budget debate on Friday, reassured citizens that the government will return Guyana to its position of a progressive nation.

Minister Teixeira reminded the House that Guyana is in possession of diverse resources, which will, with good governance, provide the nation’s people with a higher quality of life.

“We have to remind ourselves as Guyanese of how blessed we are, that we are blessed with many diverse resources that few countries in the world have,” she said.

Making reference to the former administration’s squandering of funds and resources, Minister Teixeira said the government now has to rebuild what was decimated by the former administration.

“They started off 2015 with…$13 billion in gold reserves…the [money] was reduced to $2 billion in 2018 and $635 million in 2020…they sold the gold at some of the lowest prices on the world market at the time. Now if that’s not stupidity, God help us,” the minister noted.

The governance minister reaffirmed the administration’s stance to place all resources into building a modern and united Guyana.

“Finally, after five years, we can work as a nation to build a new Guyana, a one Guyana, built on inclusivity, participation, transparency, accountability and the rule of law,” she reiterated.

Further, Minister Teixeira highlighted that Budget 2022 will enhance government programmes to improve communication channels and internet connectivity, as they continue to deliver on the promises outlined in the 2020 manifesto.

“We know that the people will trust those who deliver, and so we have a social pact with the people of Guyana, not only those who voted for us, all the people of Guyana, that we will deliver in accordance with more studies…people are seeing physically, in front of their eyes, of things changing,” the minister affirmed.

“[The] 2022 budget is designed to enhance the welfare of all Guyanese, [creating] the linkages between our people, the citizens and the transformation of our country,” Minister Teixeira reiterated.