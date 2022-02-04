News Archives
GOAL, a model programme in this part of the world
Public Service Minister Sonia Parag
Public Service Minister Sonia Parag

– Minister Parag

GOVERNMENT has budgeted a whopping $1.3 billion for the continuation of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), a promise being fulfilled by the government.

Representing the sums allocated for the programme that falls under her remit, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, noted that any money spent on the GOAL initiative is well spent.

During the debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday, she said, “I believe [GOAL] has been one of the best programmes ever implemented by any government in this part of the world, and perhaps even beyond. I don’t see how any sane person would be against something that represents positivity to this magnitude.”

The minister noted that the programme is reaping successes, although it was only launched last year.
In 2021, government awarded 6,000 scholarships to Guyanese to attend international universities online, in keeping with the changes that were brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In awarding scholarships, government ensured persons from each region benefitted equally.
Meanwhile, Minister Parag noted that government is cognisant of the vulnerabilities of women, explaining that the majority of the awardees are women.

“With the GOAL scholarship, we are ensuring that women are empowered and to do this, Mr Speaker, the total number of males that were granted (was) 1,882 and the total number of females 4,180.”

In 2022, some 4,500 persons will be given the opportunity to further their education as part of the government’s overarching plan of awarding 20,000 scholarships in the first five-year term.

(DPI)

