Harris receives Pro Chancellor’s Award

EDUCATION Minister, Priya Manickchand, on Friday afternoon, presented Rea Cilicia Harris, the University of Guyana’s best graduating Law student for 2022 with the Pro Chancellor’s Award.

The simple ceremony was done at the Minister’s 26 Brickdam Office, a release said. Present were Harris’ sister; Director, Department of Events, Conferences and Communication, Janarine Deonauth, along with members of his team and University of Guyana Head Usher, Karen Roberts-Luke.

The 21-year-old began her academic journey at the University of Guyana in 2019 and will be graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law with a 3.8 GPA. She is currently enrolled at the Hugh Wooding Law School where she is reading for her Legal Education Certificate.

The first year Hugh Wooding Law School student told Minister Manickchand that she is currently interning with the Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, and has a keen interest in Constitutional Law.

Minister Manickchand congratulated Harris on her achievements and encouraged her to continue striving for excellence, the release concluded.