Six families receive ‘proper’ roofs over their heads

SIX families can now enjoy better living conditions, having received keys to their new homes under the Ministry of Housing and Water, Central Housing and Planning Authority’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP).

The homes are funded to the tune of $4M each, by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and falls under the Core Home Support component of the AHUAP.

The families, all within the Lust-en-Rust and Parfaite Harmonie Scheme, West Bank Demerara, each received the keys to the two-bedroom, 20ft x 20ft, concrete home during a simple handing-over ceremony on Friday.

The keys were presented by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, in the presence of CH&PA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sherwyn Greaves; Deputy Director of Community Development, Donell Bess-Bascom; and Regional Chairman, Ishan Ayube.

The six beneficiaries are Althea Prowell, Candace Cort, Donna Marques, Natoya Stanford, Shelleicha Allen and Raymond Smith and Sasha Smith.

Each family had received low-income lots from the Central Housing and Planning Authority, but for various reasons were unable to commence construction. However, in 2020, they were approved for Core Home Support by the IDB and with only a contribution of $100,000 each they now have stable and comfortable homes.

“I feel excited about owning a home for myself, not just a house for me and my children,” said mother of two, Allen, whose financial challenges had prevented her from building her own house after she was allocated a CH&PA land in 2014.

Another mother of two children, Stanford, who is renting a tiny apartment for herself and children, stated that the home will significantly transform her family’s life, as she is no longer in fear of eviction. She now plans to extend the house to make it even more comfortable for her children.

“As a poor person, I couldn’t reach the amount of money I was looking for to build something properly,” said Smith. Smith had a makeshift home at his Parfaite Harmonie CH&PA allocated lot with his wife and children. He also noted that the home will now upgrade the living standard of his family.

DESERVING

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Greaves noted his pleasure at being able to deliver these homes to the more than deserving families.

“We must commend the IDB and the Ministry of Finance for coming up with this initiative, which has been promoted and encouraged by the government and President Dr Irfaan Ali, who is very passionate about helping those in need.”

Regional Chairman Ayube dubbed the initiative a representation of the commitment of the government to all citizens of Guyana.

“As development unfolds in Region Three, it makes my work easier… as it mitigates complaints in certain areas. As development continues in the country because of our diverse society, it is important that every citizen and in this case every resident in Region Three benefit from the development,” Ayube stated.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal in his remarks to the beneficiaries noted that this project is a demonstration of the government delivering on its promises.

“This is also a part of our mandate, to deliver to the people of Guyana and as part of our housing policy to meet the need of all categories of persons notwithstanding of background, political persuasion… and this is also a demonstration of what we mean when we talk about One Guyana,” he said.

Another 14 families within the La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Development are also expected to soon be presented with their core homes.

The Core Home Support initiative is one aspect of the Adequate and Affordable Housing component aimed at helping low-income vulnerable Guyanese in poor living conditions.

The other aspect is the Home Improvement Subsidy, which enables persons in the target boundaries to receive up to $500,000 in materials to upgrade their homes free of cost.

The boundary currently encompasses the La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Development in Region Three; Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank of Demerara, Region Four; and Georgetown to La Bonne Intention and 19 other select communities on the East Coast of Demerara, Region Four.

Meanwhile, an overjoyed 35-year-old Althea Prowell, who is the sole titled owner of Lot 4417, Lust-en-Rust, West Bank Demerara (WBD), previously resided in a rented 10’ x 10’, wooden structure in Central Georgetown (Kitty) with her spouse and four children, ages eight to 14.

Surviving on a monthly income of $60,000, coupled with other financial challenges resulted in her inability to commence construction on her allocated lot.

However, in 2019, Powell, being informed of the AHUAP through a friend, approached the authority for assistance and was qualified due to her poor living conditions, which also included overcrowding.

Prowell also received an eligible ranking score (110), which fell within the eligible range of 69-170.

In 2020, Prowell, along with 49 other beneficiaries within the La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Development, received the IDB’s no-objection for which she can finally become a homeowner and provide a safe place for her family.

Additionally, she will now be relieved of her monthly rental burden of $15,000 and fear of eviction by the landlord.

Another beneficiary was 48-year-old single parent Candace Cort, who is the sole titled owner of Lot 1984, Parfaite Harmonie, WBD.

She currently resides on her allocated lot in a 28 sq. metres elevated, one-storey wooden structure with her four children, ages 17-27.

Surviving on a minor monthly income $53, 135, coupled with other financial challenges, resulted in her inability to construct a building that is structurally sound.

However, in 2018, Cort, being informed of the AHUAP via the media (news), approached the authority for assistance and was qualified due to her poor living conditions, which also included a building with multiple structural defects.

PROPER HOME

In 2020, Cort received the IDB’s no-objection for which she can finally own a home that is structurally sound and be relieved from the fear of the home collapsing.

Another beneficiary was Natoya Standford, 34, who is the sole titled owner of Lot 4340, Lust-en-Rust, WBD, who currently resides in a tiny rented apartment at Lot 5, Samaroo Dam, WBD with her fiancé and two children, ages ranging from five to 13 years old.

Surviving on a monthly income of $40,000, coupled with other financial challenges, Stanford was unable to commence construction on her allocated lot.

Additionally, single-parent Donna Marques, 54, who is the sole titled owner of Lot 4332, Lust-en-Rust, West Bank Demerara, currently resides in a family condominium at Lot 122, Ivy Lane, West Ruimveldt.

However, the home consists of an extended family of 18 members, whose ages range from two to 27 years old.

Surviving on a monthly income of $48,000 coupled with other financial challenges, resulted in her inability to commence construction on her allocated lot.

However, in 2018, Marques, being informed of the AHUAP from a radio programme, approached the authority for assistance and was qualified due to her living in a home consisting of two or more nuclear families.

In 2020, Marques, along with other beneficiaries, become a homeowner, providing a safe, comfortable place for her family.

Meanwhile, Raymond Smith and Sasha Smith, ages 56 and 38 respectively, are the joint, titled owners of lot 2612 La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD.

They resided at Lot 2613 Parfaite Harmonie (next door) in a 27 sq metres, deteriorated one- storey wooden building.

Mr Smith is the caretaker of this property and resides with Mrs Smith and their five children, ages nine to 19 years.

Surviving on a monthly income of $60,000, coupled with other financial challenges, resulted in their inability to commence construction on their allocated lot.

However, in 2018, Mr Smith, being informed of the AHUAP via the media (news), approached the authority for assistance and was qualified due to the family’s poor living conditions, which also includes overcrowding.

In 2020, Mr and Mrs Smith received the IDB’s no-objection, for which this couple can finally become home owners and provide a safe place for their family

Surviving on a monthly income of $65,000, coupled with other financial challenges, Shelleicha Allen, 37, is the sole, titled owner of Lot 4336, Lust-en-Rust, WBD.

She currently resides in a rented 10’ x 10’, concrete structure in Tuschen with her spouse and two children ages eight and 18.

In 2020, Allen received the IDB’s no-objection for which she can finally become a home owner and provide a safe place for her family.