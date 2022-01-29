News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
12 homeless after Cross Street Fire caused by lit candle
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Firefighters worked to contain the blaze (Jean Chu photo)
Firefighters worked to contain the blaze (Jean Chu photo)

TWELVE persons, including children, are now homeless after a fire destroyed their Cross Street, Werk-En-Rust home on Thursday evening.

A statement from the fire department said the structure was a two-storey wooden apartment building owned by 74-year-old Jone Bowman, who occupied the top floor along with three others.

The bottom storey consisted of two apartments occupied by eight persons. The building is located behind Ashmin’s Trading on High Street, but accessible only from Cross Street.

“The purported cause of the fire is said to be a lighted candle left unattended which fell and ignited nearby combustible materials,” the fire department said.

The department is calling for home and property owners to be cautious when using lamps, candles, mosquito coils, lighters and matches.

“Ensure these items are placed a safe distance away from combustible materials and out of the reach of children at all times,” the statement said.

The fire department also renewed its call for fire extinguishers and smoke detectors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.