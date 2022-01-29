12 homeless after Cross Street Fire caused by lit candle

TWELVE persons, including children, are now homeless after a fire destroyed their Cross Street, Werk-En-Rust home on Thursday evening.

A statement from the fire department said the structure was a two-storey wooden apartment building owned by 74-year-old Jone Bowman, who occupied the top floor along with three others.

The bottom storey consisted of two apartments occupied by eight persons. The building is located behind Ashmin’s Trading on High Street, but accessible only from Cross Street.

“The purported cause of the fire is said to be a lighted candle left unattended which fell and ignited nearby combustible materials,” the fire department said.

The department is calling for home and property owners to be cautious when using lamps, candles, mosquito coils, lighters and matches.

“Ensure these items are placed a safe distance away from combustible materials and out of the reach of children at all times,” the statement said.

The fire department also renewed its call for fire extinguishers and smoke detectors.