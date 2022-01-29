$2,000 note to be introduced

A NEW currency note valued at $2,000 that depicts President Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ agenda will go into circulation in a few weeks after the publication in the Official Gazette, Governor of the Bank of Guyana, Dr. Gobind Ganga has disclosed.

The new $2,000 bill also portrays Guyana’s rich and diverse heritage and will also commemorate Guyana’s 55th Independence Anniversary.

The new note bares the faces of children from Guyana’s six ethnic groups, the national flower and national flag.

Reports indicate that Guyana’s currency will be revaluated and there would be need to later reintroduce $1.00, $5.00 and $10.00 bills because of an appreciation rate.