Three-storey Fireside Suites to open its doors on Saturday

–facility to target business, holiday travellers

HAVING established itself as a known hub in Kitty, Georgetown, for finger-licking creole dishes, the Fireside Group is ready to take a bigger step in the hospitality industry, with its new three-storey Fireside Suites, which will open its doors on Saturday.

According to a press release, the new boutique hotel, with its 14 self-contained rooms, is catering for business travellers and holiday seekers, who are looking for all of the modern conveniences in the heart of Georgetown.

The hotel will also be offering a bed and breakfast service for travellers seeking a longer stay in Guyana. The rooms are spacious and well laid out, with facilities to cater for those who might want to complete work away from the office.

Each room has also been outfitted with its own super-speed fibre internet service, so guests would not have to worry about poor connections with multiple users; every line is separate and secured.

Fireside Suites also boasts specialised security systems for every room; this allows the guests to choose their own combination codes for entry.

Fireside Suites is the brainchild of Simeon Francis and Tilly Deodat, who also own and manage the popular Fireside Grill and Restaurant that is located in the same area.

Francis said he realised there was a need for a specialised hotel for business travellers when he overheard friends and other visitors complain about their experiences at other hotels.

“We want to make Fireside Suites that comfortable place for our guests to work and relax. Today’s business traveller wants everything at their fingertips, in a safe and comfortable environment, and this is what the Fireside Suites is offering. We are offering a good taste of Guyanese hospitality with all the conveniences,” Francis said.

Deodat said as a business traveller herself, she ensured that every room got a personal touch that the company will build on. Bookings could be made via the AirBnB website or by calling or messaging (592)-623-3473.