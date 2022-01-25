U.S., UN partner with Guyana for port security training

OFFICIALS responsible for port security and container control are currently benefiting from a six-month training programme aimed at boosting Guyana’s capacity to tackle narcotics trafficking and organised crime, according to the United States Embassy in Guyana.

A press release issued by the embassy said that the programme, which was launched on January 24, comes as a collaborative effort involving the United States, through the Department of State’s Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), The United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC) Container Control Programmme and the World Customs Organisation.

According to the release, UNODC’s Container Control Programme works worldwide to promote legitimate trade by enhancing container-screening capacities. It provides training, equipment, and access to communications data and tools from the World Customs Organisation.

Officials from the World Customs Organisation opened the programme with a two-week virtual training course for members of Port Control Units, comprising members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), MARAD, and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard, providing them training in profiling, targeting, and inspecting containers. This training will give them the skills to effectively detect suspicious and illicit goods, and make sure goods departing Guyana have been properly declared and duties paid, the release added.

The programme is part of the ongoing commitment by the United States to the security of Guyana and the Region.